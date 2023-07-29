Visual artist Seema Kohli celebrates feminine form through embroidery

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Visual artist Seema Kohli's latest exhibition, "Cut from the Same Cloth", is an exploration of the female form through the medium of embroidery.

The exhibition by Gallerie Nvya opened at Bikaner House on Friday with 15 artworks embroidered with silk and cotton threads, beads, and sequins on an untreated canvas cloth.

The show also features three paintings in acrylics with gold and silver leaf on canvas, as well as two works on gold tissue, bringing together painting and embroidery.

While exploring themes of beauty, sensuality, and spirituality, Kohli has created a narrative amalgamation of these subjects with ancient myths and figures of India.

“I engage with ancient symbols and narratives, imbuing them with new forms and meanings, which are at once rooted in their history and yet are universal, transcending particular histories. I explore above all, the female figure as an embodiment of the cosmic feminine energy of Shakti as the source of all creation,” Kohli said.

She added that in this assemblage of work, she felt guided by the verses of various weaver saints like Kabir, Nanak, Namdev, Baba Farid, Bulleh Shah, and Shah Hussain.

During the design of the project, Kohli also acquired a weaving loom and a charkha from Panipat weavers which is part of the installation.

Also a part of the project will be a multi-dimensional performance on August 3 that will bring together animation, music, poetry, and movement.

“My Cloak Made of Colour, Air and Songs” will highlight the multidisciplinarity of Kohli’s artworks through a number of musicians, singers, movement artists, and graphic designers who will create a multi-genre performance.

In this 30 minute-long performance, singers Bindumalini Naraswamy, BalaKrishnan Gayathri Raghavan and musicians Sahil Vasudev, Suhel Saeed Khan, and Shahnawaz Khan Makarand will compose a sound space to thread the entire performance together.

“My poetry recitation, and the dynamic movements of Simrat Dugal and Abhinaya Penneswaran will act like beads in this thread emphasising the process of transference of the two dimensional artworks into a three dimensional representation of the moving body,” Kohli said.

The show will come to an end on August 4.