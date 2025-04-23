Visual disability: Delhi HC asks Swiggy, Zepto to reply to plea for making apps more accessible

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Swiggy and Zepto to respond to a plea claiming their apps were not accessible to people with visual disability.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to the quick commerce platforms and the Centre on the petition by NGO Mission Accessibility.

They were directed to file their responses within four weeks.

The petitioner said despite the legal mandate, apps of Swiggy and Zepto were not compatible with the screen-reader software, which made it difficult for those with visual disabilities to search for products or place an order.

The law, it was submitted by the NGO's representative Amar Jain, mandated compliance with accessibility standards by 2019.

The NGO's plea said the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and its rules mandated adoption of accessibility features by the platforms and the inaction of authorities in enforcing these standards only aggravated the issue.

The absence of accessible search features and interactive elements for the visually disabled created severe barriers to independent digital access and violated the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India, it added.

The platforms, the plea said, violated the dignity of persons with disability by denying them equal access to essential services such as food delivery, grocery shopping, and restaurant reservations.

The matter would be heard on May 28.