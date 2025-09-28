Visually challenged teacher from Jajpur clears Odisha Civil Services exam

Jajpur, Sept 28 (PTI) A 32-year-old visually challenged teacher from Jajpur district cleared the prestigious Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination, securing the 300th rank in his third attempt.

Mahes Panda, a resident of Bada Biruhan village in Korei block, has been serving as an Odia teacher at Adarsha Vidyalaya in Kuleilo in Cuttack district's Athagarh since 2016.

Visually impaired since birth, Panda grew up in a modest household as the youngest of five siblings, with his father sustaining the seven-member family through farming.

"Despite the best treatment and visits to several hospitals, doctors could not restore his vision. Finally, we left it to fate," his father Laxmi Narayan said.

Panda completed his matriculation at the School for the Blind in Nuapada in 2009. He later graduated from Ravenshaw University, pursued a B.Ed from the Central University in Koraput, and completed his post-graduation in Odia from Utkal University.

Financial hurdles after school were overcome with help from two local benefactors, along with support from Yuga Nirman Vidya Parishad and Gayatri Mission in Cuttack, who sponsored his higher education.

On balancing his teaching job with civil services preparation, Panda said, "Days were for teaching students, nights for self-study. With technology, learning has become much easier for the visually challenged." Elated at his success, Panda credited his family and friends for their support.

"I will dedicate my life to the welfare of the state," he said.

The results of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination, 2023, were declared on Friday, with 398 candidates qualifying. PTI COR AAM AAM SOM