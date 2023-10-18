Visually impaired beggar woman falls in gap between 2 bogies, fatally run over by train

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) A visually impaired beggar woman died after she fell in the gap between two bogies of a suburban train and was run over by it at Sewree station on the Central Railway's Harbour Line corridor on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm after the woman and her husband, both visually impaired, got down at Sewree from a Mumbai CSMT-bound suburban train, said an official.

Both were changing the bogie hurriedly when the woman fell into the gap between two coaches. Before anybody could help the woman, the train started moving and ran over her, he said.

She was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead before admission, said the official. PTI DC RSY