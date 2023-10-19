Visually impaired woman falls in gap between 2 bogies at station in Mumbai, fatally run over by train

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) A visually impaired beggar woman died after she fell into the gap between two bogies of a suburban train and was run over by it at Sewree station in Mumbai, police said.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm on Wednesday after the woman and her husband, both visually impaired, got down at Sewree station on the Central Railway's Harbour Line corridor from a Mumbai CSMT-bound suburban train, said an official.

Both were changing the bogie hurriedly when the woman fell into the gap between two coaches. Before anybody could help the woman, the train started moving and ran over her, he said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead before admission, the official said. PTI DC RSY GK