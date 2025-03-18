Visva Bharati alumnus Probir Kumar Ghosh appointed its vice chancellor

Suri (WB), Mar 18 (PTI) Probir Kumar Ghosh, an alumnus of Visva Bharati, was on Tuesday appointed as the vice-chancellor of the central university, officials said.

The university got a permanent vice-chancellor after nearly 15 months.

Ghosh replaced Prof Binoy Kumar Saren who was the officiating VC since August last year.

In a communique, the Ministry of Education informed the university about the appointment of Ghosh who was a student of Visva-Bharati between 1981 and 1985.

He was the Director of ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

After the term of permanent VC Bidyut Chakraborty ended in the first week of November 2023, Sanjoy Kumar Malik first took over charge as officiating VC. He was succeeded by Arabinda Mondal in May 2024 while Saren took charge from him in August.

Mondal and Saren were also interim VCs. PTI COR NN