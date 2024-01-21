Visva-Bharati announces half-day holiday for Ram temple consecration

Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) The Visva-Bharati will be closed for half a day on January 22 for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

As per the directive of the Union Education Ministry, all undergraduate and post-gradutate classes of the varsity will be suspended till 2.30 pm, said Visva-Bharati spokesperson Mahua Bandyopadhyay.

"Secondary classes of schools run by the Visva-Bharati will be suspended for the day as schools cannot start in the afternoon," she added.

Visva-Bharati, established in 1901 by Rabindranath Tagore in Birbhum district's Santiniketan, is a central university. PTI SUS SOM