Visva Bharati gets new full-time registrar

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) Visva-Bharati on Saturday appointed senior academic Dr Bikash Mukhopadhyay as its full-time registrar.

Mukhopadhyay took over the charge from Ashok Mahato.

Visva Bharati public relations officer Atig Ghosh said in a statement that Mukhopadhyay had earlier worked as registrar of the University of Gour Banga, Malda.

He had also been an assistant professor in Computer Sciences, University of Science and Technology, Omdurman city, Sudan, in the past.

Mahato had gone on medical leave in 2023 and resumed work in 2024. Manabendranath Saha was appointed as the registrar in the interim period.

Mahato had been functioning in the dual capacity of estate officer and registrar since then. PTI SUS BDC