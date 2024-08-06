Visva-Bharati moves event to mark Tagore's death anniversary from Bangladesh Bhavan

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) The Visva-Bharati university in West Bengal's Santiniketan on Tuesday said the annual tree plantation programme to mark the death anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on August 7 will not be held at the Bangladesh Bhavan this year.

This time, the 'Briksha Ropan' programme will be held at the old fairground, it said.

"Due to specific reasons, the 'Briksha Ropan' has been shifted to Jagadish Kanon from the Bangladesh Bhavan compound," the executive council of the university said in a notice.

Atig Ghosh, a spokesperson of the central university, told PTI, "Due to the present situation in Bangladesh, we thought it would not be symbolically appropriate to organise a tree plantation function in the compound of the building." The Bhavan, inaugurated in 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, was built with the financial assistance of the Bangladesh government. Located on the sprawling Visva-Bharati compound, it houses a cultural centre and museum, among others.

Visva-Bharati was founded by Tagore in 1921. PTI SUS SOM