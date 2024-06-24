Visva Bharati to encourage young scholars to speak on research projects

Kolkata, June 24 (PTI) In a unique move to encourage young researchers to hone their demonstration skills rather than only focusing on paper and field work, Visva Bharati University announced on Monday that researchers will now have the opportunity to present their projects in the varsity’s lecture series.

Academics from outside the university will also be able to hear about these topics via the Zoom platform, officials said.

In a press statement, Visva Bharati spokesperson Atig Ghosh said the initiative, a first in the history of the central university, aims to improve the standard of research and encourage young researchers to develop their presentation skills.

"Until now, there had been no platform where researchers could discuss their projects and the methodologies used. From now on, they will be able to participate in the lecture series at the university and engage in group discussions, which will also increase opportunities for interdisciplinary research," explained Ghosh, himself a well-known academic and researcher.

Previously, researchers were primarily expected to conduct field and paper work under the guidance of mentors before submitting their projects for a doctorate degree.

The first session will be held on June 27 and will be accessible virtually to academics and researchers not affiliated with Visva Bharati.

Welcoming the initiative, Visva Bharati researcher and student leader Somnath Sow said researchers from every department should have the opportunity to speak about their projects.

In a further shift from tradition, the researchers themselves will moderate the discussion sessions, rather than prominent academic figures, as much as possible. PTI SUS MNB