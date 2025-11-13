Visva Bharati to organise heritage 'Poush Mela' in December

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) Visva Bharati University authorities on Thursday announced that the heritage 'Poush Mela' will be held for six days from December 23, in compliance with all the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal, with emphasis on regular waste disposal and the non-use of plastics.

The central university spokesperson, Atig Ghosh, told a press meet at Bolpur that honouring the emotion and sentiment of the people of Santiniketan, Bolpur, Birbhum district and elsewhere in the state and abroad, the Poush Mela will take place at the Purba Pally ground and will continue till December 28.

"We will follow the directives of the NGT in 2016 and 2018 with regard to curbing pollution - including total halt in bursting of fireworks, including green ones - as well as regular solid waste management measures, fire prevention steps and curbing use of plastics. We are confident about the cooperation of everyone, including members of the public," he said.

The university will await the nod of the NGT after submitting all details of precautions before holding the fair.

Visva Bharati, founded by Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore, was accorded the World Heritage status on September 17, 2023.

Apart from Visva Bharati, the Santiniketan Trust - consisting of prominent figures - is also co-hosting the Poush Mela like previous years.

It could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and was organised by the state government with the Santiniketan Trust two years back in 2023, as the central university was plagued with administrative issues following the end of tenure of then Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty.

The central university had organised the fair in 2024 after 2019. PTI SUS RG