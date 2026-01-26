Visva Bharati to sign MoU with SRFTI

Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) Visva-Bharati University will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, a varsity spokesperson said Monday.

The MoU will be signed on January 28 for exchange of study and research between the two institutes.

The MoU envisages cooperation in teaching, research, training programmes, workshops, and joint academic initiatives across the domains of film, media, arts, and the humanities. It will facilitate student and faculty exchanges, collaborative projects, and shared learning opportunities aimed at enriching creative and scholarly practices, he added.

SRFTI Registrar Deepak Kumar said, "Bringing together the cinematic legacy of Satyajit Ray and the holistic educational vision of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s Visva-Bharati, the partnership seeks to foster meaningful dialogue between cinema, culture and the arts.

"This collaboration creates a unique platform where cinema, arts, and academics can meaningfully intersect. We look forward to translating this MoU into tangible opportunities for our students and faculty through sustained academic exchange and creative engagement."