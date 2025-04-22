VIT Vellore alumnus Dongre Archit Parag secures third rank in UPSC

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the Civil Services Examination 2024 results, with Pune's Archit Parag Dongre, a B.Tech graduate, achieving an impressive All India Rank 3.

According to the official UPSC press release, Archit earned his B.Tech in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from VIT Vellore, and chose Philosophy as his optional subject for the exam.

Hailing from Pune, Archit completed his schooling in Mumbai and attended junior college in Pune.

After working briefly in an IT company for a year, he left his job to dedicate himself to preparing for the Civil Services Examination.

Archit previously cleared the UPSC CSE in 2023, securing the 153rd rank.

Pune, often regarded as a major hub for civil services aspirants after Delhi, is home to numerous coaching centers and libraries in the city's central areas. Each year, students from Pune excel in the CSE, and Archit’s achievement has further added to the city’s pride.