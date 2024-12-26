Vital parametres of boy injured in 'Pushpa-2' screening stampede stable

Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI) The eight-year-old boy, who suffered injuries in the stampede at a theatre during the screening of ‘Pushpa-2’ here on December 4, has been afebrile (free from fever) for the last five days, the hospital said on Thursday.

The vital parameters of Sritej are stable without any additional extraneous support, it said in a health update.

"His sensorium remains the same with intermittent dystonia. He is tolerating nasogastric tube feeds well," it said.

While the child suffered injuries, his mother died in the stampede. PTI SJR SJR KH