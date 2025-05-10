Vital step toward de-escalation: Top EU official on Indo-Pak understanding on stopping military action

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) As India and Pakistan on Saturday worked out an understanding on stopping firing and military action, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said this is a “vital step toward de-escalation” and all efforts must be made to ensure it is respected.

In a post on X, Kallas also said she spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Saturday evening.

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after US-mediated talks.

The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3.35 pm earlier this afternoon, Misri said.

The announcement came days after India carried out Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

“Just spoke again with @DrSJaishankar and @MIshaqDar50. The announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan is a vital step toward de-escalation. All efforts must be made to ensure it is respected. The EU remains committed to peace, stability, and counter-terrorism in the region,” Kallas posted on X.

The external affairs minister on Thursday had a phone conversation with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. PTI KND RT RT