Vithalbhai Patel laid foundation for making India 'mother of democracy': Delhi CM

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that it was Vithalbhai Patel who laid the groundwork for making India the 'mother of democracy.' Speaking at the inaugural session of the All India Speakers' Conference, Gupta recalled how, 100 years ago, during the British era, Patel became the first Indian to serve as the Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly.

"That moment must have ignited a spark in the hearts of Indians — showing that even under British rule, an Indian could raise his voice and be heard in the House," she remarked.

Gupta suggested that Vithalbhai must have envisioned a future when India would be free, and Indians would gather in such assemblies under their own Constitution and flag, representing their states and the nation while formulating policies for the welfare of the people.

"No one ever criticised Vithalbhai Patel's decisions. It was he who laid the foundation for making India the mother of democracy," the chief minister added.