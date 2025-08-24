Vithalbhai Patel laid groundwork for making India 'Mother of Democracy': Delhi CM

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said it was Vithalbhai Patel, co-founder of Swaraj Party and elder brother of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who lit the flame of democracy a century ago and his work served as a guiding light in India's journey of becoming the 'Mother of Democracy'.

In her address at the inaugural session of the All India Speakers' Conference, Gupta pointed to the historic significance of the day. It was exactly 100 years ago, on August 24, 1925, during the British Raj, that Vithalbhai Patel was elected president of the Central Legislative Assembly, the first Indian to hold this position, she said.

It marked a decisive step towards breaking the shackles of slavery and igniting the flame of democracy in India, she explained.

Gupta said Vithalbhai Patel enhanced the pride of all Indians by defeating the British nominee and envisioned an independent India, where policies would be framed under its own Constitution and flag, and where assemblies would safeguard the rights of the people.

The chief minister said that as president of the Central Legislative Assembly, Patel established the highest standards of parliamentary dignity and discipline. His impartiality, legal acumen, and legislative knowledge earned him respect even from the Opposition. His life's work served as a guiding light in the journey of making India the 'Mother of Democracy'.

She also lauded the efforts to bring Vithalbhai Patel's legacy to the people through exhibitions, documentaries, and a commemorative postage stamp.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present at the event.

Gupta said his presence makes the event even more historic and grand, as it symbolises the dignity of the legislature.

Shah's unwavering faith in democracy serves as a source of inspiration for all public representatives, she added. PTI SLB RUK RUK