Vitul Kumar given charge of CRPF as incumbent Anish Dayal Singh retires

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Vitul Kumar will take charge as Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after incumbent Anish Dayal Singh retires on Tuesday.

Kumar, a 1993 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently serving as Special Director General of the CRPF.

The competent authority has approved to assign the officiating charge for the post of DG, CRPF, to Vitul Kumar upon superannuation of Anish Dayal Singh, a 1988 batch Manipur cadre IPS officer, on December 31, 2024 till appointment of a regular incumbent or until further order, whichever is earlier, said an order issued by the Union Home Ministry. PTI ACB AS AS