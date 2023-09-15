Vivek Bhasin assumes charge as BARC director

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Senior nuclear scientist Vivek Bhasin on Friday assumed charge as the director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

He succeeds Ajit Kumar Mohanty, who was appointed as the Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman Atomic Energy Commission earlier this year.

Bhasin was the director of the Nuclear Fuels Group of the BARC. He assumed charge from Mohanty as a function in Mumbai.

In a career spanning over three decades, Bhasin has contributed significantly towards several programmes and activities to ensure the longevity of the nuclear power reactor fleet, including the rehabilitation and structural integrity assessment of Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-1, Tarapur Atomic Power Station units 1&2 and 3&4, Madras Atomic Power Station alongside reactors operating in Kaiga, Kakrapar and Narora, a statement from the BARC said.

Bhasin played a key role in setting up of facilities for fabrication of fuel for Apsara-U reactor and a novel plant for production of fission-moly, a radioactive isotope with extensive applications in healthcare.

He is a recipient of several honours, including the Indian Nuclear Society Medal, DAE Science and Technology Award, and Homi Bhabha Science and Technology Award.

Bhasin is a fellow of Indian National Academy of Engineering and had more than 300 publications to his credit in the field of nuclear science and engineering. PTI SKU ZMN