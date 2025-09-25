Vivek Gupta elected president of Indian Newspaper Society

New Delhi: Vivek Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of the Sanmarg Group, was on Thursday elected as the president of the Indian Newspaper Society, the apex body representing publishers of newspapers, magazines, and periodicals in the country.

Gupta succeeds M V Shreyams Kumar of Mathrubhumi.

Having previously served as vice president and honorary treasurer of INS, Gupta became the first president from eastern India to helm the organisation in 32 years, a statement from INS said.

The newly-constituted leadership team includes Karan Rajendra Darda of Lokmat as deputy president, Tanmay Maheshwari of Amar Ujala as vice president, and Anant Nath of Grihshobhika as honorary treasurer.

In his presidential address, Kumar lauded the indomitable resilience of the Indian newspaper industry amid global adversities, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The members of the Executive Committee of the INS for the year 2025-26 are, S Balasubramanian Adityan (Daily Thanthi), Girish Agarwal (Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal), Samahit Bal (Pragativadi), Samudra Bhattacharya (Hindustan Times, Patna), Hormusji N. Cama (Bombay Samachar), Gaurav Chopra (Filmi Duniya), Vijay Kumar Chopra (Punjab Kesari, Jalandhar), Vijay Jawaharlal Darda (Lokmat, Nagpur), Jagjit Singh Dardi (Charhdikala Daily), Pallavi S. Dempo (The Navhind Times), Viveck Goenka (The Indian Express, Mumbai), Mahendra Mohan Gupta (Dainik Jagran), Yogesh P. Jadhav (Pudhari), Pratap G. Pawar (Sakal), Sowbhagyalakshmi Kanekal Tilak (Mayura), and Mohit Jain (Economic Times).