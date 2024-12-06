Vivekananda Reddy murder: SC issues notices to CBI, Bhaskar Reddy on plea against his bail

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the CBI and Y S Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy on a plea against his bail in the 2019 murder case of former Congress MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Advertisment

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the submissions of advocate Jesal Wahi, appearing for Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of slain leader Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Suneetha sought the order granting bail to Bhaskar Reddy by the Telangana High Court be set aside.

Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found murdered at his home in Pulivendula, Kadapa district, in March, 2019, and the CBI, which took over the investigation in 2020, alleged a complex conspiracy involving multiple individuals.

Advertisment

Wahi sought cancellation of the bail granted to Bhaskar Reddy by the high court on May 3, 2024, saying he and his MP son Y S Avinash Reddy, who is a co-accused, may influence witnesses and consequently adversely affect the trial in the case.

Suneetha’s plea argued the Telangana High Court erred in granting bail to Bhaskar Reddy and highlighted several concerns.

It alleged Bhaskar Reddy played a significant role in planning the murder and tampering with the evidence, including spreading misinformation that the death was due to heart attack.

Advertisment

The petition said Bhaskar Reddy allegedly influenced witnesses, including law enforcement officials, to derail the investigation.

Previous rejections of his bail plea emphasised on the gravity of the allegations and the likelihood to interfere with the investigation, with no material change in circumstances to justify the latest bail order, it said.

Although interim bail was granted for medical treatment, the petitioner claimed the health issues cited were exaggerated or fabricated for bail purposes.

Advertisment

The court issued the notices to the accused and fixed the plea for hearing in March, 2025.

Besides the present plea, the top court has taken up multiple petitions related to the case, including challenges to bail orders and allegations of witness intimidation.

One of the earlier pleas challenged the anticipatory bail granted to Y S Avinash Reddy.

Advertisment

Another petition was filed against the regular bail granted to another accused D Siva Shankar Reddy in the case.

On November 19, the top court sought responses from the Andhra Pradesh police and others on two separate pleas filed by Suneetha and CBI official Ram Singh.

They alleged the state police lodged a counter FIR against them to derail the ongoing investigation and urged the top court to quash criminal proceedings.

Advertisment

Suneetha was named as accused along with CBI officer Ram Singh in a criminal case lodged by M V Krishna Reddy, former personal assistant to Vivekananda Reddy.

The FIR, which was registered following an order of a judicial magistrate, alleged that M V Krishna Reddy was confined by the CBI officer in a guest house of the central prison at Kadapa and was asked to give false evidence.

In December, 2023, a magistrate in Pulivendula directed the police to register a fresh FIR against Suneetha and others based on allegations of coercion and torture, leading to the current proceedings.

Advertisment

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had dismissed the petitioners' plea to quash the FIR in May 2024, prompting the current appeal in the Supreme Court.

The top court took note of the appeals and issued notices to respondents on November 19.

The murder case has seen many twists and turns, starting with the crime which took place weeks before the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2019, raising suspicions of political motives.

Initially investigated by the state police, the case was transferred to the CBI in 2020, and the central probe agency arrested Bhaskar Reddy on April 16, 2023, alleging his involvement in the murder conspiracy. PTI SJK AMK