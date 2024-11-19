Vivekananda Reddy murder: SC notices to AP on plea of deceased former MP's daughter, CBI officer

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Andhra Pradesh police and others on a plea seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against the daughter of deceased former Congress MP YS Vivekananda Reddy and a CBI official involved in the murder investigation.

The top court also issued notices on a separate plea that challenged the grant of bail to YS Avinash Reddy, one of the accused in the 2019 murder of the former MP, alleging he tampered with evidence and attempted to lure an approver in the case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar was hearing a batch of petitions on different issues related to the murder case of the former MP, who is an uncle of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Avinash Reddy is a cousin of Jagan Mohan Reddy and his father Y S Bhaskar Reddy was arrested by the CBI on April 16, last year, in connection with the killing of Vivekananda Reddy.

Vivekananda Reddy was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the assembly polls in the southern state.

The case was initially probed by a Special Investigation Team of the state Crime Investigation Department but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in the case on October 26, 2021, and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and lawyer Jesal Wahi appeared for Sunitha Narreddy.

She has been named as accused along with CBI officer Ram Singh in a criminal case lodged by MV Krishna Reddy, former PA of Vivekananda Reddy.

The FIR, which was registered following an order of a judicial magistrate, alleged that MV Krishna Reddy was confined by the CBI officer in a guest house of the central prison at Kadapa and was asked to give false evidence.

In December 2023, a magistrate in Pulivendula directed the police to register a fresh FIR against Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter and others based on allegations of coercion and torture, leading to the current proceedings.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had dismissed the petitioners' plea to quash the FIR in May 2024, prompting the current appeal in the Supreme Court.

The top court took note of the appeal and issued notices to respondents.

The second plea was filed against an order of the Telangana High Court which refused to quash the bail granted to YS Avinash Reddy.

The plea contended the accused violated bail conditions, including allegations of tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses.

It was alleged that Avinash Reddy’s associates threatened Shaik Dastagiri, an approver in the case, to retract his statements against the accused.

It also said some alleged henchmen attacked Dastagiri’s father with the intent to intimidate.

It also said that one Chaitanya Reddy, allegedly associated with the accused, visited Kadapa Central Jail under the guise of a medical camp and offered Dastagiri Rs 20 crore to change his testimony.

The petition contended that these actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for the court's conditions, warranting the cancellation of bail.

Earlier, the top court had asked the CBI to place on record the case diary of the murder case.

On July 18 last year, the top court had asked the CBI to place on record a copy of the charge sheet filed in the case.

Sunitha had earlier submitted before the top court that the CBI was directed to conclude its probe in her father's murder case by June 30 last year, but the high court granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy.

The high court granted anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy on May 31, 2023, and directed him not to leave the country without the CBI's permission till the investigation was complete.

Avinash Reddy is under the CBI scanner and has been examined by the agency several times in connection with the case.

His father Y S Bhaskar Reddy was arrested by the CBI on April 16, last year, in connection with the killing of Vivekananda Reddy. PTI SJK RT