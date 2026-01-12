Vivekananda’s teachings relevant for nation-building: Arunachal minister

Itanagar, Jan 12 (PTI) Emphasising self-reliance, innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth, Arunachal Pradesh minister Nyato Dukam on Monday said the teachings of Swami Vivekananda remain highly relevant in inspiring young minds to contribute to nation building.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, observed as National Youth Day, Dukam said the saint’s teachings are timeless and continue to guide India’s youth in an era of rapid social and economic change.

Dukam noted that Vivekananda’s emphasis on character building, discipline and self-confidence is particularly relevant today, as young people are expected to play a decisive role in shaping the country’s future.

"His vision of a strong and awakened youth remains the foundation of a strong nation," the minister said.

Highlighting the message of self-reliance, Dukam said Vivekananda consistently encouraged Indians to believe in their own strengths and capabilities.

He said this philosophy aligns closely with the national goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, where youth are expected to become innovators, entrepreneurs and job creators rather than job seekers.

The minister urged young people to draw inspiration from the saint's ideals to pursue innovation, skill development and entrepreneurship, particularly within their own states and communities.

He also administered the 'Swadeshi pledge' to participants, reaffirming their commitment to promote indigenous products and strengthen the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The programme was organised by the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

As part of the observance, BJYM organised a marathon titled 'Run for Swadeshi' to promote patriotism, physical fitness and self-reliance among the youth.