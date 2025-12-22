Viveknagar Ramkrishna Mission in Tripura to introduce foreign language course: CM

Agartala, Dec 22 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said the Ramakrishna Mission at Viveknagar in West Tripura will soon introduce foreign language courses on its campus.

Currently, the Mission runs a CBSE-affiliated higher secondary school, which has been declared a cyber smart school by NITI Aayog and an exemplary institute by the board.

Addressing a programme at the Ramakrishna Mission, Saha said the proposal to introduce foreign language courses was taken up following a request from the school authorities.

"As part of the follow-up exercise, I spoke to Swami Suvirananda, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Kolkata, and requested him to introduce foreign language courses at Viveknagar. I am happy to share that the proposal has been approved," the chief minister said.

Saha said Swami Suvirananda is scheduled to visit Tripura, and it is expected that the foreign language courses will begin at Viveknagar next year. The proposed courses may include Japanese, Chinese and Spanish, he added.

The chief minister lauded the Ramakrishna Mission for its role in providing quality and value-based education to students.

Earlier, Saha handed over the Rotary Mobile Dental Clinic to the Mission. The van, costing Rs 60 lakh, has all modern facilities to treat dental ailments. PTI PS MNB