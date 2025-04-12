Vizag bizman donates Rs 1 cr to TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust

Tirupati, Apr 12 (PTI) A Vizag-based businessman on Saturday donated Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust, which serves free food to devotees.

Srinivasa Rao, a mining and infrastructure businessman from the port city, handed over the donation in the form of a demand draft (DD) to TTD chairman B R Naidu at his camp office in Tirumala.

"Rao donated Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust on Saturday," said a release from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Run by donations from across the world, the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust deposits funds in nationalised banks and meets its expenses to serve food to devotees through the interest earned on them.

The trust provides beverages and three meals a day to thousands of devotees. PTI STH SSK KH