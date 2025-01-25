Vizag-bound Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru due to technical issue

Bengaluru: An Air India Express flight traveling from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam on Saturday returned to the airport here due to a technical issue, airport officials said.

The flight, which took off at 10 am, circled over Bengaluru before returning to the airport from where it had originally departed.

Airport officials clarified that there was no emergency landing and said, "The flight returned due to technical issues, but there was no emergency landing." However, there was no immediate response from the airlines.