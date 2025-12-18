Vizag bound Air India flight cancelled due to tech snag: Official

Vijayawada, Dec 18 (PTI) A Visakhapatnam bound Air India flight was cancelled at the Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada on Thursday due to a technical snag, an official said.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu and senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana were among the passengers of the flight who had to cancel their journey.

"While taxiing they found some engine problem so they came back to the bay and cancelled the flight," Vijayawada Airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy told PTI.

According to Reddy, the aircraft suffered the technical snag around 8:30 pm. PTI STH SA