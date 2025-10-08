Vizag police gives conditional permission to Jagan to visit Narsipatnam Medical College

Visakhapatnam, Oct 8 (PTI) Visakhapatnam Police on Wednesday granted conditional permission to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his visit to Narsipatnam Medical College on October 9.

The former chief minister is visiting the college in his campaign against the TDP-led NDA government's alleged move to privatise 10 government medical colleges.

"Conditional permission given to YS Jagan to go to Makavarapalem medical college (Narsipatnam Medical College) on road," said a press release from Visakhapatnam city police.

The permission allows the opposition leader to proceed from the airport to NAD, Pendurthi and Saripalli. Later, he is allowed to drive on the national highway through Anakapalli and Tallapalem to reach Makavarapalem.

However, the police observed that change of route plan, amassing people and organising meetings enroute are prohibited.

Only 10 vehicles are allowed in Reddy's convoy and any violations of these conditions will lead to the cancellation of the permission, said the release.

Further, it noted that any injury, loss of life or destruction of any public or private assets will hold the organisers of the tour accountable.