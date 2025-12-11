Vizag pollution 10 times WHO limit, AP highway section unsafe: YSRCP MPs in RS

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Two YSRCP members on Thursday raised concerns over alarming air pollution levels in Visakhapatnam and the deteriorating condition of a national highway section in Andhra Pradesh during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha.

Golla Baburao said Visakhapatnam has featured in the list of top 10 most polluted cities in India for six consecutive years, with pollution levels 10 times higher than the WHO recommended limit.

As per Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a total of 67 cities appeared in the daily top 10 most polluted cities during September 2024, of which Visakhapatnam appeared at least five times in a month and became the most polluted city in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

The situation in September 2024 and November 2025 has not improved but worsened, Baburao said, adding that industrial pollution is the primary cause followed by vehicular emissions, road dust, construction activities and biomass burning.

The CPCB has identified Visakhapatnam as a non-attainment city for failing to meet the national ambient air quality standards, he said.

Drawing attention to vehicles banned in Delhi due to age restrictions being sold to other states including Andhra Pradesh, Baburao said over 70 per cent of such vehicles are being purchased by people from AP, adding fuel to the pollution crisis.

He flagged that 294 positions in the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board remain vacant, hampering monthly and quarterly sampling exercises for air and water bodies.

Despite the National Green Tribunal's directive to all states to fill vacancies by April this year, nothing has happened, he said.

Baburao appealed to the Prime Minister and Environment Minister to personally intervene and direct states to fill all vacancies in Pollution Control Boards, take advantage of the National Clean Air Programme initiative, ensure strict monitoring of air quality in Visakhapatnam, and let the CPCB monitor mitigation measures.

Separately, Meda Raghunadha Reddy raised the issue of the Kadapa-Renigunta section of NH-761 under the Hyderabad-Chennai Express corridor, which has deteriorated severely even as work on a greenfield highway has begun.

The alignment of the existing road is not intact with unsafe stretches, making travel especially at night dangerous, he said, adding that the stretch requires immediate realignment and correction to enhance road safety.

Until the new greenfield alignment is completed, the public has no alternative route and therefore urgent measures are required including strengthening of the existing road, filling of potholes, improvement of road surface and installation of adequate signages and safety features, Reddy said.

He requested the Union Transport and Highways Minister to issue necessary directions to implementing agencies so that people of Rayalaseema do not suffer during the construction of the new highway. PTI LUX DR DR