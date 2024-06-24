Vizag port emerges as India's top seafood exporting gateway

Visakhapatnam, Jun 24 (PTI) Visakhapatnam Port emerged as India's top seafood exporting gateway, clocking an impressive shipment of 3.14 lakh tonnes, valued at Rs 17,984 crore in fiscal 2023-24, a port official said on Monday.

Mumbai-based Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), which handled over 2.4 lakh tonnes of seafood, valued at Rs 6,396 crore is ranked behind the Visakhapatnam port, followed by Cochin Port at the third position, logging over 1.81 lakh tonnes (Rs 6,120 crore).

"Visakhapatnam Port has established itself as the premier port in India for marine product shipments, handling an impressive 3,14,199 tonnes of seafood valued at Rs 17,984 crore in FY24. This achievement positions Visakhapatnam Port at the forefront of the nation's seafood export sector," said Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) secretary T Venu Gopal in a press release.

According to Venu Gopal, India's seafood exports touched an all-time high of nearly 18 lakh tonnes in the previous fiscal, worth Rs 60,534 crore.

Incidentally, this record was achieved despite overseas demand challenges, though India managed to export seafood to 132 countries, with the US and China emerging as leading importers. Frozen shrimp is the most exported commodity.

While Andhra Pradesh's fledgling aquaculture ecosystem is a major contributing factor for Vizag port's performance, especially the production of 'vannamei' shrimp variety.

Seafood exports from Odisha through the port have also offered some tailwind.

"The remarkable performance of Visakhapatnam Port underscores the port's strategic importance and efficiency in handling large volumes of seafood exports, significantly contributing to India's burgeoning seafood industry," Venu Gopal added. PTI STH SS