Vizag Zoo unveils environment friendly battery-operated bicycles for visitors

Visakhapatnam, Feb 22 (PTI) The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam on Thursday unveiled a fleet of battery-operated bicycles, giving visitors an environment friendly mode of transport to use for touring the zoo.

Available on rent at Rs 70 per hour, the battery-operated bicycles were introduced in collaboration with a private vendor.

“These advanced technology bicycles are designed to offer a seamless and environmentally friendly way for visitors to explore the vast area of the zoo,” Indira Gandhi Zoological Park curator Nandani Salaria said in a press release.

Vizag Zoo has taken up this initiative as part of its commitment to sustainable tourism and environmental conservation, she added.