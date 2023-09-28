Vizag Zoo’s wildlife week lines up slew of activities from October 2 - 8

Visakhapatnam, Sep 28 (PTI) The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here has scheduled a slew of activities during National Wildlife Week from October 2 to 8 in an effort at enhancing awareness about wildlife conservation and biodiversity among children, while tapping their creativity.

With entry being free for children below 12 years of age, they can participate in essay writing, drawing and photography competitions and other fun activities which have been lined up, including a bird walk, forest exploration walk, coastal cleanup, fancy dress competition, nature trail and others, an official said on Thursday.

“This week-long event aims to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and biodiversity while engaging visitors of all ages in a series of fun and educational activities,” said Vizag Zoo curator Nandani Salaria in a press release.

With a participation certificate to be given out to every enthusiast as a token of appreciation, Salaria said that attractive prizes will also be given away to winners in each competition.

She invited families, schools and the general public from the port city and beyond to participate and explore the world of wildlife. PTI STH ANE