Vizhinjam International Port secures ISPS code certification from IMO

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 5 (PTI) Vizhinjam International Port has successfully obtained the International Shipping and Port Security (ISPS) code, a crucial authorisation sanctioned by the International Maritime Organisation under the United Nations.

This certification is mandatory for international ships to operate within its premises, encompassing high-speed cargo vessels, bulk carriers, and other cargo ships, a port official said here on Friday.

The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Water Transport has officially communicated the allocation of the ISPS code, marking a significant achievement for Vizhinjam Port.

Developed in response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the ISPS code aims to mitigate security risks prevalent in maritime transportation, thereby enhancing the safety of global shipping operations.

With this approval, Vizhinjam Port aligns itself with international standards of security, ensuring a secure environment for maritime activities.

Construction of the Vizhinjam Port is underway through a public-private partnership model, with the Adani Group as the private partner in the project's development.

It was in October last year, the first ever ship was flagged-in at the Rs 7,700 crore deep-water international Vizhinjam Port here. PTI TGB TGB KH