Vizhinjam port: CPI(M) dismisses Congress' claim of 'real credit' for Oommen Chandy

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Saturday rejected the opposition Congress' claim that the "real credit" for the Vizhinjam International Seaport project goes to former chief minister Oommen Chandy, saying the Left government initiated and realised it.

Advertisment

MV Govindan, the secretary of the Kerala unit of the CPI(M), said the Congress protested against the port project and sought to halt it while the Left government stood firm in its stand to make it a reality.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said the real credit for the Vizhinjam project goes to Chandy and not Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Congress also demanded that the port be named after the former chief minister, who died in July.

Dismissing the Congress' claims, Govindan told reporters, "It was EK Nayanar, the former Left chief minister, who envisioned the port 30 years ago. Later, VS Achuthanandan took it forward. The UDF (Congress-led United Democratic Front) government did not even implement it properly." The CPI(M) leader alleged that the project was sabotaged by the UDF, which entered into an agreement with the Adani Group, "taking the chance to earn profit from the port".

Advertisment

"Because of the agreement entered into by the UDF, Kerala will get only one per cent of the profit from the port (operations), that too after 15 years. The government lost the chance to run the port," Govindan said.

He alleged that the UDF succumbed to pressure from the BJP-led government at the Centre and entered into the agreement with the Adani Group.

"This is a milestone of development for the state of Kerala," Govindan said.

Advertisment

Later in the day, Govindan addressed a celebratory procession organised by the CPI(M) in Vizhinjam.

Congress leader Satheesan had earlier alleged that the CPI(M) "sabotaged" the rehabilitation package announced for fishermen by the Chandy government as part of the project.

On Thursday, the first ship -- carrying cranes from China -- arrived at the port and was accorded a water salute by tug boats, which pulled the vessel into the Rs 7,700-crore deepwater facility.

Advertisment

The vessel -- Zhen Hua 15 -- began its journey from China at the end of August. It was scheduled to dock at Vizhinjam on October 4 but was delayed by bad weather along the route.

The Vizhinjam port is being constructed under the public-private partnership model. The Adani Group is the private partner in the development of what will become one of the largest ports in the world, once commissioned.

The project, scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, was delayed due to several issues related to land acquisition.

Vizhinjam witnessed violent protests as fishermen in the area opposed the project, alleging that the port would adversely affect their livelihood. PTI RRT SZM