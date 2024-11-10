Vizhinjam port crosses handling one lakh TEUs of containers

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 (PTI) Vizhinjam International Seaport here has crossed a milestone by handling over one lakh TEUs and welcoming 46 ships in four months, state Ports Minister V N Vasavan said on Sunday.

Terming Vizhinjam as the state's "golden coast", he said the port sets a new standard in global trade.

"Vizhinjam Port is breaking records, handling 100,000+ TEUs and welcoming 46 ships in just 4 months! Kerala's "golden coast" is here, setting a new standard in global trade," Vasavan posted on his 'X' handle.

TEU or twenty-foot equivalent unit is a general unit of cargo capacity.

In a Facebook post, the minister further said that the Vizhinjam International Port has marked the beginning of a new era in Kerala's development history.

Four months after starting the trial run, the world's largest cargo ships have reached the shores of Kerala one by one, he said.

Vizhinjam port crossed another milestone of handling one lakh TEU by Saturday night, he said.

As per the figures till November 9, as many as 46 ships have reached the port and 100807 TEU have been handled there, he added. PTI LGK KH