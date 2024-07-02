Vizhinjam seaport gets its location code

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 2 (PTI) The Vizhinjam International Seaport here has received its location code, a key milestone towards the commencement of its operations as a major transshipment hub, the company managing it said on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) said the port received its location code -- IN NYY 1 -- from the Indian government on June 21, 2024.

It further said that the development was also announced in the state Assembly by Kerala Minister for Ports V N Vasavan on Monday.

"This development signifies the port's readiness to serve as a major transshipment hub.

"The new code enhances the port's logistical capabilities, paving the way for increased trade and economic activity in the region," it said.

The Rs 7,700 crore deep-water international port is being constructed under the public-private partnership model.

Adani Group is the private partner in the development of Vizhinjam port, which is going to be one of the largest ports in the world once commissioned.

The project, which was scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, got delayed due to several issues related to land acquisition.