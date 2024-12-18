Vizhinjam seaport gets new location code

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 (PTI) The Vizhinjam International Seaport here, which completed the first phase of its operations recently, received a new location code on Wednesday, state Ports Minister V N Vasavan said.

The minister, in a Facebook post, said that the change was made following a proposal by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) for a new location code.

The initial location code of the international deep-water transshipment port was IN NYY 1 -- short for India and Neyyattinkara, he said.

The new location code of the port is IN TRV 01 which is short for India and Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said.

As the location code for Thiruvananthapuram, including the international airport here is TRV, Vizhinjam port had applied for the same as it operates internationally, the minister said in his post.

The new location code was approved on Wednesday by UNECE, one of the five regional commissions of the United Nations that promotes economic cooperation and integration among member states, Vasavan said.

The new code, allocated by the central government's Directorate General of System and Data Management, will now be used for navigation and shipping, he added.

Developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and part of the Adani Group, the port was constructed under a public-private partnership model at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore.

The port received its commercial commissioning certificate on December 4. PTI HMP HMP ROH