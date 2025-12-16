Vizhinjam Seaport: Next phase of construction to begin in Jan 2026, says Kerala Minister Vasavan

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 (PTI) Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan said on Tuesday that the construction work for the next phase of the Vizhinjam international seaport project will begin in January next year.

The first phase of operations at the seaport has progressed more successfully than expected, he told reporters here.

Within one year of the commencement of commercial operations, Vizhinjam has handled around 4 lakh containers more than the targeted volume, Vasavan told a press conference held at Vizhinjam, following a review meeting on the continuation of works at the port.

Commercial operations at Vizhinjam port began on December 3, 2024, after engineers issued the completion certificate and the target for the first year was to handle one million containers, an official statement said here quoting the minister.

However, according to the latest figures, 636 vessels have called at the port so far, and approximately 1.4 million containers have been handled, it said.

Some of the world's largest container vessels, including MSC Turkey, MSC Irina and MSC Verona--ships that had never earlier called at ports along the Asian coastline--have arrived at Vizhinjam.

Preparations have been completed to commence the second, third and fourth phases of construction at the port, the statement said.

As part of the second phase, the existing 800-metre berth will be extended by another 1,200 metres, increasing the total berth length to 2,000 metres. This will enable multiple large vessels to berth and handle cargo simultaneously. In addition, the existing 2.96-kilometre breakwater will be extended by 920 metres, taking the total length to over 3.9 kilometres.

"The inauguration of construction works for the next phase will be held in the second week of January. The final date will be announced after considering the availability of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani," Vasavan said.

According to the revised agreement, the second, third and fourth phases will be completed by 2028. Once these phases are completed, Vizhinjam will emerge as a port of global prominence, the minister said.

The connectivity works of the temporarily constructed approach road are nearing completion, and the road will be inaugurated soon, enabling the commencement of cargo transportation by road.

Land acquisition for the 10.7-kilometre railway line required for rail connectivity is currently in progress.

With the port recently being granted Integrated Check Post (ICP) status, new facilities can be developed in the tourism sector, the minister said, adding that efforts in this regard will be initiated in consultation with the Tourism Department.

Vasavan also stated that it has been decided to acquire around 50 hectares of land to develop yard facilities and inspection infrastructure required for the completion of the second, third and fourth phases.

So far, the government has received around Rs 97 crore in tax revenue from the port, he detailed.

At present, nearly 1,000 people have secured direct employment at Vizhinjam. Once all phases are completed, more than 6,000 people will get direct employment, while thousands more will benefit indirectly through logistics, allied industries and related sectors, the minister said. PTI LGK KH