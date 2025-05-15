VK Singh to be reviewing officer at NDA's 148th passing out parade on May 30

Pune, May 15 (PTI) Mizoram Governor VK Singh will be the reviewing officer at the National Defence Academy's 148th passing out parade on May 30, an official said on Thursday.

Singh is a former chief of army staff (COAS) and a former Union minister.

"Notably, the event will see the first batch of 17 female cadets passing out from NDA. They are among the more than 300 NDA cadets that will pass out from the prestigious institution. The first batch of female cadets were inducted into the NDA in June 2022. General Singh (retired) will review the parade and will address the passing-out cadets as chief guest at the Khetrapal Parade Ground," he said.