VK Singh to take oath as 25th governor of Mizoram on Thursday

Aizawl: Former army chief General Vijay Kumar Singh will take oath as the 25th governor of Mizoram on Thursday, an official said.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhavan at 11 am, he said.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, his cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Deputy Speaker Lalfamkima and MPs will attend the programme, he said.

Singh will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, the official said.

He was supposed to take oath as the governor on January 9 but the swearing-in ceremony has been rescheduled to January 16 due to health issues of relatives of the governor-designate.

Singh arrived in Aizawl on Wednesday.

On his way to Mizoram, Singh visited Kamakhya temple in Assam's Guwahati and offered prayers to Maa Kamakhya, seeking her divine blessings and guidance to serve the people of Mizoram with dedication, humility and integrity, the official said.

Singh was appointed as the governor of Mizoram by President Droupadi Murmu on December 24 last year to succeed Hari Babu Kambhampati, who was appointed as the governor of Odisha.

Born in 1951, Singh served as the 24th Chief of Army Staff from 2010 to 2012.

After he retired from the military, Singh joined the BJP in 2014 and was elected to the Lok Sabha for the Ghaziabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh in that year. He was re-elected from the same seat in 2019.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term, he served as the minister of state for external affairs, development of northeastern region and statistics and programme implementation ministries.

He had also worked as the minister of state for road transport and highways and civil aviation in the second term of the Modi government.