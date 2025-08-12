Vlogger arrested in Assam's Morigaon for 'derogatory' statements

Morigaon (Assam), Aug 12 (PTI) A woman was arrested in Assam's Morigaon district on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory statements against a community, police said.

A complaint was lodged against the woman by an outfit, Bir Lachit Sena, they said.

"It was alleged in the complaint that the accused made some derogatory statements against a community. After initial investigation, the woman has been arrested by officers of the Lahorighat police station," Superintendent of Police Hemanta Das said.

A YouTuber, the woman has been accused of making defamatory statements against Assamese people in a recent video. PTI COR SSG SSG SOM