'Vocal for local' campaign: BJP chief Nadda buys indigenous products made by artisans ahead of Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday purchased indigenous products made by artisans following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vocal for local" call and appealed to people to take the campaign forward by buying more and more local products during upcoming festivals.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Modi, who had given the mantra of "vocal for local" in May 2020 to make the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign successful, reiterated his appeal to people on Wednesday. He also urged people to celebrate India's entrepreneurial and creative spirit by posting selfies with the product or its creator on the Namo app.

"On Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's call to promote the 'vocal for local' campaign, BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday purchased indigenous products made by artisans just before Diwali. He paid for this via digital medium," the party said in a statement.

Nadda said the people of the country should join this campaign because this resolution will recognise the hard work and dedication of local artisans, the BJP said.

Advertisment

"We should promote 'vocal for local' in society. The prime minister also requested everyone that the goods we buy from Diwali to Chhath should be local products," he said.

The BJP chief said that Prime Minister Modi has set the goal of a "self-reliant Bharat". "He has taken this campaign forward by encouraging the use of local products in daily life," Nadda added.

Nadda said the campaign is proving to be a "milestone" in this direction and its “promising results are visible on the ground." Buying and selling of local products have increased significantly in the last few years, he added.

BJP workers have also participated “enthusiastically” in this campaign, Nadda said. PTI PK SMN