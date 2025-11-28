'Vocal for Local' is the path to developed India by 2047: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the path to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047 lies firmly in embracing the "Vocal for Local" initiative.

Speaking at the launch of "Atmanirbhar Bharat Rail Passenger Connect Campaign" at Chandigarh Railway Station, he said a developed India can only be achieved through the extensive use of domestically manufactured goods and the promotion of local industries.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu were also present on the occasion.

According to a statement, the campaign is a significant effort to take Prime Minister Modi's call for a developed India by 2047 and the "Vocal for Local" message to the public.

As part of the initiative, Saini visited the station platform and interacted with passengers, distributing informational leaflets on "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

In 2014, India ranked as the world's 12th-13th largest economy. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has risen to become the world's fourth-largest economic power in just 11 years, Saini said while speaking to reporters.

He expressed confidence that by using local products, boosting domestic production, and adopting a model of self-reliance, India will soon emerge as the world's third-largest economy.

Saini said rail and road infrastructure across the country has been strengthened.

Railway stations are being equipped with modern, airport-like facilities, he added.

Calling it an example of unprecedented development, the chief minister stated that the Chandigarh and Panchkula railway stations are being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

During its tenure, the Congress "believed only in corruption," whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritised development, he said.

In response to a question,Saini said the prime minister has taken several historic steps to honour Sikh traditions, the teachings of the Gurus, and their sacred sites.

He added that Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are attempting to create societal divisions through misleading propaganda, which he described as unfortunate. PTI SUN ANM ANM