Vocal for local: Jaipur markets adopt 'Swadeshi' theme for Diwali decorations

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) The famed Diwali festivities of Jaipur are set to carry a strong 'vocal for local' message this year, with markets in the Pink City adopting a 'Swadeshi theme' for their decorations.

Traders' associations said the initiative is aimed at promoting indigenous products and discouraging the use of imported decorative items, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for self-reliance.

Known for its Diwali illuminations, Jaipur attracts tourists from across the world, as its markets are lit up in unique styles. This year, however, traders said the focus would be on using locally produced lamps, bulbs, and decorative items.

"More than 1.5 lakh traders will come together to give the message of adopting Swadeshi. Just like on Raksha Bandhan, we promoted only indigenous rakhis, Diwali will also be celebrated with Indian products," Jaipur Vyapar Mahasangh president Subhash Goyal said.

General secretary Suresh Saini added that lamps prepared by potters and cow shelters will be distributed to over a lakh shops, providing livelihood opportunities for artisans and low-income families. Traders also highlighted the social harmony aspect of the celebrations, with Hindu and Muslim shopkeepers from the MI Road market coming together for the festival.

In Jayanti Bazaar, decorative items are being sourced from Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, while bulbs and tube lights are being manufactured locally in Jaipur. "This initiative will not only brighten the city but also echo the prime minister's 'vocal for local' campaign," said market leader Sachin Gupta.

At Kishanpole Bazaar, president of the local traders' association Manish Khunteta said the aim was also to raise awareness. "Indian products are no less than the foreign ones. The more people adopt Swadeshi, the stronger our economy will become," he said.

While traders acknowledge that some raw materials like gold and silver are still imported, they emphasised that most manufacturing and craftsmanship are rooted in India. The Swadeshi-themed Diwali, they said, will not only light up Jaipur but also showcase India's traditional skills, support local employment, and strengthen the prime minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.