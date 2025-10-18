Vocalist-activist T M Krishna selected for PG Samskrithi Kendram award

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 (PTI) Eminent vocalist and activist T M Krishna has been selected for the fifth edition of the PG National Award, instituted in memory of CPI(M) ideologue and writer the late P Govinda Pillai.

The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, a citation, and a statue, is conferred by P G Samskrithi Kendram, a statement said.

A panel headed by CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby, and comprising renowned musician Sreevalsan J Menon, eminent dancer Rajasree Warrier, and PG Samskrithi Kendra Secretary R Parvathy Devi, chose the winner.

“Krishna was selected for the award in recognition of his authentic compositions, active involvement in cultural and social fields, and his prominent role in contemporary Carnatic music,” the statement said.

The award ceremony will be held at AKG Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram on November 22, the 13th death anniversary of Pillai.

Previous recipients of the PG National Award include lawyer and social activist Prashant Bhushan, journalist N Ram, writer Arundhati Roy, and historian Romila Thapar, the statement added.