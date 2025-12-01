Vocational teachers seek marks for prior experience: Cal HC asks SSC, state to file reports

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) and others to file reports stating their stand on a prayer by vocational teachers, who participated in SLST-2025, seeking marks for prior teaching experience.

The court also asked the state government and the State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (Technical Education division) to submit affidavits on the issue by December 12.

Justice Amrita Sinha said the matter will be heard again on December 23, adding that petitioners will be allowed to file exceptions to the reports by then.

The vocational teachers, who participated in the School Level Selection Test (SLST-2025) for recruitment to classes 9 to 12 in government and aided schools, had prayed for awarding marks based on their prior teaching experience. PTI AMR MNB