Vocational training becomes highlight of NEP implementation in Goa

Panaji, Jan 31 (PTI) Vocational training has taken centre stage in Goa's schools in the phase-wise rolling out of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the last two academic years, with children being given the opportunity to learn a skill of their choice.

Introduced by the Narendra Modi-led Union government, the NEP 2020 has been successfully implemented in Goa under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the educational portfolio.

Talking to PTI, Vilas Satarkar, headmaster of Dr K B Hedgewar High School, Bambolim, said some major changes executed under the NEP 2020 include making vocational education, art education, and IDA (Interdisciplinary Areas Environment Education) compulsory subjects.

He said earlier vocational education was offered under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) as an optional subject, available only to select students.

"This academic year, it has become a compulsory subject, and the government has appointed vocational teachers, who are being assigned to schools," he said.

Satarkar, who heads one of the oldest educational institutions in Goa, said his school has vocational courses under the NSQF in electronics, banking, and computer-based subjects like data entry operations.

He said that artificial intelligence (AI) is another initiative, with courses in coding and robotics.

Satarkar further said art education, introduced as a compulsory subject under the NEP 2020, includes performing arts, fine arts, dance, and music.

"Under IDA, students learn important topics related to the environment, basic laws, and traffic rules. These are the changes brought about under the NEP at the secondary stage," he said.

In the pre-primary (foundation) stage, education has shifted to the play-way method, with most classroom activities based on this approach, he said.

"The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) specifies curriculum goals and competencies to be achieved at each stage, making everything competency and curriculum-based," he said.

Satarkar said "10 bag-less days" is another new concept, under which students are taken to places in their locality to learn new things that will help them make informed career choices.

Art education, traditionally neglected in favour of academic subjects, is now an integral part of the curriculum from Class 3, he said.

Subhash Shirodkar, chairman of the School Education Task Force Committee appointed by the state government, said, "The chief minister, who is also the education minister, has taken necessary steps over the last couple of years to expedite the implementation of the NEP 2020 in Goa. It has been introduced at almost all standards, up to the university level, and will be fully covered within the next two years." He said the policy offers numerous opportunities for everyone — parents, students, and teachers — at different phases of education.

"It also allows students to explore a wide range of subjects they can pursue simultaneously. For instance, a student preferring technical education can also study a language, be a student of art and culture, or learn a musical instrument or folk art. This is the facility and liberty the policy provides," Shirodkar added.

He said the policy also gives teachers freedom at the nursery, secondary, high school, and primary levels, allowing them a more flexible approach to education.

"Teachers are no longer restricted in the four walls of a classroom, and students are not burdened with heavy school bags. The education policy gives liberty to teachers, headmasters, and management to adopt a more comfortable and holistic approach to learning and teaching," Shirodkar said.

Vidik Satarkar, a Class 9 student, said, "As per the policy, two board exams will be conducted for Class 9. It is new and interesting for us. They have also introduced subjects such as IDA and NSQF, which will give us new knowledge and skills."