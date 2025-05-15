Vodafone Idea moves SC seeking Rs 30K crore AGR dues waiver; hearing likely on May 19

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a fresh plea of Vodafone Idea seeking waiver of around Rs 30,000 crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih was urged by senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the telecom firm, that the plea needed an urgent hearing.

The bench is likely to hear the plea on May 19.

The telecom company has sought a waiver of around Rs 30,000 crore towards interest, penalty, and interest on penalty components of its AGR dues.

Rohatgi said the survival of the petitioner firm was crucial for maintaining competition in the telecom sector.

Now the Centre holds a 49 per cent stake in the company following a recent equity conversion of interest dues, he added.

"The present Writ Petition does not seek review of the Judgment but is only seeking waiver of rigors of payment of interest, penalty and interest of penalty under the Judgment," the company said in its plea.

"Issue an appropriate writ, order directing the Respondent-Union of India to act fairly and in public interest and not to seek/insist for payment of interest, penalty and interest on penalty on AGR dues," the plea said.

The plea also sought a direction to restrain the Centre from insisting on payment of interest for the period of payment of dues in instalments.

The company said it is one of the three major private telecom service providers in India and has around 18 per cent of the total market share of mobility subscribers in the country.

"Significantly, the Union of India/Licensor, has since acquired substantial equity in the Petitioner No. 1 company through conversion of dues owed by the Company and currently holds 48.99% equity in the paid-up equity share capital of the Petitioner No. 1 company, with conversions of dues done on the following dates," it said.

"Even post this conversion of dues, Government of India has dues in respect of spectrum of approx Rs 119,000 crore in addition to AGR dues, to be recovered from the Petitioner Company," it said.

The company has an active workforce of over 20,000 employees which are dependent upon it for their livelihood, the plea said.

"The Petitioner has made a total investment of approx Rs 135,000 crore in the last decade towards the country's telecom industry. The Petitioner has contributed to the public exchequer by way of license fees & SUC of approx Rs 61,000 crore in a decade along with significant additional contribution of GST, which was approx Rs 11,800 crore in FY 2024-25," it said.

It is impossible for the promoters or any shareholder to invest any more monies in the company, the plea said.

"Since the Petitioner is unable to raise debt in view of precarious financials, if it is compelled to pay amount of Rs 18,000 crore per year towards AGR dues for next six years, the Petitioner will not be able to survive and will face extreme financial stress," it said.

The top court had previously refused to review its 2021 order rejecting the pleas of telecom majors including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for rectification of alleged errors in calculation of AGR dues payable by them.

A bench comprising former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Abhay S Oka and Sanjay Kumar dismissed the pleas seeking review of the 2021 order in-chambers on January 28.

On July 23, 2021, the apex court dismissed their applications seeking rectification of the alleged errors in calculation of AGR dues.

The telecom companies argued that arithmetical errors in the calculation be rectified and there were cases of duplication of entries.

The top court in September 2020 fixed a time frame of 10 years for telecom service providers struggling to pay Rs 93,520 crore of AGR related dues to clear their outstanding amount to the government.

In its September 2020 order, the apex court said that telecom operators should make the payment of 10 per cent of the total dues as demanded by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) by March 31, 2021 and the rest amount would be paid in yearly instalments commencing from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2031.

The top court, which held the demand raised by the DoT with respect to AGR dues as final, said there should neither be a dispute raised by the telecom companies nor any re-assessment.

The apex court in October 2019 delivered its verdict on the AGR issue.

The DoT moved a plea in the top court asking for a staggered payment of the dues by telcos over 20 years. PTI SJK ABA KVK KVK KVK