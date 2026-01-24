Voice clip submitted by expelled Cong MLA not authentic: Prosecution tells court

Pathanamthitta(Kerala), Jan 24 (PTI) The prosecution on Saturday told a court here that the voice clip produced by expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to support his claim that his relationship with the victim in the third sexual assault case against him was consensual, lacked authenticity.

The submission was made by public prosecutor T Harikrishnan in the Sessions Court hearing Mamkootathil's bail plea.

The prosecutor told the court that it was not clear from the clip whether it was the victim's voice and that it had not been authenticated or certified by a competent authority.

The defence lawyers had submitted the voice recording to assert that the relationship between Mamkootathil and the victim was consensual.

The court, after hearing both sides, listed the matter for orders on January 28.

Mamkootathil moved the sessions court in appeal against a magisterial court denying him bail in the case on January 17.

The third sexual assault case was registered against the Palakkad MLA under sections 376 (rape) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint lodged by a native of Kottayam district on January 8.

He was arrested in the case on January 11 in Palakkad.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court and a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram had protected the MLA from arrest in the first two cases of sexual assault registered against him based on complaints of two different women. PTI COR HMP ADB