Voice features such as tone, clarity could help detect early signs of laryngeal cancer: Researchers

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Researchers have found that voice features in recordings -- such as tone, pitch and clarity -- could help detect early warning signs of cancer of the larynx (voice box).

Findings published in the journal Frontiers in Digital Health could help in developing artificial intelligence (AI) models for detecting abnormalities, or 'lesions', in vocal folds from the sound of a voice -- lesions may be benign, but could also represent early stages of laryngeal cancer, the researchers said.

Current diagnostic procedures, such as endoscopies and biopsies, are invasive, they added.

"Here we show that with this dataset (of voice recordings) we could use vocal biomarkers to distinguish voices from patients with vocal fold lesions from those without such lesions," said author Dr Phillip Jenkins, a postdoctoral fellow in clinical informatics at Oregon Health and Science University, US.

The team analysed tone, pitch, volume, and clarity of over 12,500 voice recordings of 306 participants, taken from the publicly available 'Bridge2AI-Voice' dataset.

"Among the overall sample, significant differences were identified in HNR (harmonic-to-noise ratio) and fundamental frequency between benign lesions and both healthy controls and laryngeal cancer," the authors wrote. A 'harmonic-to-noise' ratio, or 'clarity', measures the amount of noise in a voice signal.

While marked differences in voice features were found between men having benign lesions in vocal folds, and those with laryngeal cancer, the researchers could not find distinct acoustic features among women's voices.

It is possible that a larger dataset would reveal such differences, they said.

Changes in the harmonic-to-noise ratio can be helpful in monitoring how lesions in vocal folds evolve over time and detecting laryngeal cancer at an early stage, at least in men, the researchers said.

"Our results suggest that ethically sourced, large, multi-institutional datasets like Bridge2AI-Voice could soon help make our voice a practical biomarker for cancer risk in clinical care," said Dr Jenkins.

The team is looking to train the AI model on larger datasets of voice recordings and test it among men and women.